(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Bob Menendez said the FBI misled judges to obtain search warrants that led to the seizure of almost $500,000 in cash and 13 gold bars at his New Jersey home that are at the heart of a bribery case against him.

Menendez’s lawyers said in a court filing Monday seeking to suppress the evidence that agents falsely characterized a conversation in Arabic involving a confidential source. The FBI later “ransacked” his belongings after improperly obtaining multiple warrants for his home, devices and iCloud account, the lawyers said.

The filing disclosed that there were two FBI searches in June 2022 of the home where he lives with his wife, Nadine, who was indicted with him and three businessmen in September. Menendez, 70, has filed a series of motions attacking his indictment, even as his political support collapsed in New Jersey and among fellow Senate Democrats.

Agents “ransacked Senator Menendez’s home” in the first search, as they “broke down doors (even, in some cases, where the doors were unlocked) and tore apart closets, wardrobes, dressers and other storage locations,” his lawyers wrote. “The FBI seized all manner of things, including the cash and gold bars that the government has made the centerpiece of its case.”

Menendez, his wife and an Egyptian American businessman, Wael Hana, are accused of conspiring to act as agents of Egypt, and they’re charged in three bribery counts. They have pleaded not guilty, as have businessmen Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe. Menendez was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but has stepped down from that post.

Arabic Conversation

Agents also searched Menendez’s email and iCloud accounts in January 2022 after submitting a warrant application to a judge that links the senator to a bribery scheme by including a transcript of a conversation in Arabic between a confidential source and an associate, according to the filing.

The senator’s lawyers argue the warrant application falsely characterized the conversation, although several pages of redactions in the Menendez filing obscure the specifics and make the claims hard to assess in the public version of the motion.

The transcript “confirms that the senator was not serving as a bribed agent of Egypt” and “makes clear that Senator Menendez was not aware of any bribes or alleged improper payments to Nadine,” the lawyers said in heavily redacted sections of the filing.

Through “critical admissions” by the confidential source, the FBI affidavit is “laden with innuendo suggesting that Senator Menendez — via his relationship with Hana — was engaged in some type of improper relationship with the Egyptian government,” the lawyers said in the filing.

‘Recklessly Omitted’

Similarly, they assert the application to search the senator’s home “intentionally or recklessly omitted disclosure of substantial exculpatory evidence the FBI received from witnesses the very same day.” But the examples are blacked out.

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York, which brought the indictment, declined to comment.

In all, the senator asked a judge to suppress evidence collected as a result of five search warrants, or at least hold a hearing to assess whether agents violated his constitutional rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

Since his indictment, many Democrats have shunned Menendez, who has refused to resign or say if he’ll run for reelection this year. Tammy Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy, and US Representative Andy Kim have said they will run in the Democratic primary for his seat in June.

The case is US v. Menendez, 23-cr-490, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

