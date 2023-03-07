(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California said she is at home recuperating after a brief stay in a San Francisco hospital where she was treated for a case of shingles.

“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care,” Feinstein said in a tweet. “I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible.”

The 89-year-old has missed votes for more than a week, complicating matters for Senate Democrats who control the chamber with just a one-vote majority. Another Democratic Senator, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, also is away while receiving in-patient care for clinical depression.

Feinstein, the Senate’s oldest member and a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, announced last month that she would not seek reelection.

Already, several Democrats have jumped into the race to succeed Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, and more are looking eagerly from the sidelines. Representatives Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already announced their candidacies.

