Mar 2, 2023
Senator Dianne Feinstein Is Hospitalized With a Case of Shingles
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the chamber’s oldest member, has been hospitalized in San Francisco with a case of shingles.
Feinstein, 89, who announced last month that she would not seek reelection, said in a one-paragraph statement Thursday that she expects “to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”
The statement provided no other details, other than to say she had been “diagnosed over the February recess.”
Her decision not to run in 2024 came after several years of speculation about whether she would continue in office, and as other California lawmakers showed interest in running for her seat. Feinstein has yielded some key roles in the last few years.
Already, several Democrats have jumped into the race to succeed Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, and more are looking eagerly from the sidelines. Representatives Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already announced their candidacies.
--With assistance from Laura Litvan.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:09
What is LockBit, the malicious software used against Indigo, SickKids?
-
7:27
Mall landlords likely to get 'creative' to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts
-
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
-
7:00
Using artificial intelligence to invest: Three commodity stocks from Huw Roberts
-
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
-
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations