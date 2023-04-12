(Bloomberg) -- California Representative Ro Khanna called for the state’s Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign saying in a tweet that it’s “obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.”

Feinstein, 89, hasn’t been in the Senate since February and was hospitalized in March with shingles, according to her office. She’s since been recuperating at home in San Francisco. Her absence has concerned Senate Democrats who need her vote to confirm President Biden’s judicial nominees.

Read more: Biden Judicial Nominations Machine Slows Amid New Hiccups

A call to Feinstein’s office for comment late Wednesday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.

The highly unusual call from Khanna, a fellow Democrat and member of the California congressional delegation from Silicon Valley, comes as the race to replace Feinstein in next year’s election gains momentum.

Three members of the California delegation, Democrats Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have already announced they will seek Feinstein’s seat in 2024.

Feinstein said earlier this year she will not seek reelection to the US Senate seat she’s held since 1992.

Khanna ended speculation that he also run to replace Feinstein, declaring his support for Barbara Lee, who represents Oakland and parts of Berkeley.

