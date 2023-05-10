(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to the Capitol Wednesday, navigating the building in a wheelchair and voting for the first time in nearly three months.

The 89-year-old lawmaker’s extended absence while recovering from shingles stalled a handful of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees and prompted calls by several prominent progressives for her resignation.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer greeted Feinstein outside the Capitol as she was driven up in a silver Lexus and fellow Democrats offered handshakes when an aide wheeled her onto the Senate floor for a vote to confirm an Education Department official.

The California senator cautioned in statement emailed to reporters that she would likely have to reduce her workload for the time being. Feinstein is experiencing some side effects from shingles that have affected her vision and balance, according to her statement.

“My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate,” Feinstein said in the statement. “I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”

She missed the first two votes on Wednesday and Senate Democrats’ weekly lunch meeting.

House progressives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ro Khanna of California had called over the past month for Feinstein to resign, arguing her absence was doing damage to progressive causes such as confirmation of Biden-appointed judges expected to be supportive of abortion rights.

Senate Democrats have eagerly awaited Feinstein’s arrival as Congress approaches the deadline to raise the debt limit.

“It’s so good to see her back here in the Senate, ready to get back to work,” Schumer said in a floor speech Wednesday. “She’s exactly where she wants to be: ready to do the thing she loves most, serving the people of California.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Thursday to advance a slate of judicial nominees that have been bottled up. Democrats have lacked the votes to advance them to the floor for final confirmation over GOP objections as long as she’s been out.

“I hope she’s there,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.