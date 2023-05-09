(Bloomberg) -- Senator Dianne Feinstein is heading back to Washington for the first time in months as Congress approaches an imminent deadline to address the government’s debt ceiling.

Feinstein is flying from her home in San Francisco, spokesman Adam Russell said Tuesday. The California Democrat has been recovering from shingles, which has kept her from voting in the Senate since February.

News of Feinstein’s return was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Feinstein’s vote could allow a number of key priorities to move forward in the narrowly divided Senate.

Feinstein’s prolonged absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has prevented the confirmation of several of the Biden administration’s judicial nominees and led to calls for her resignation from some fellow Democrats.

Democrats may also need Feinstein’s vote to confirm Julie Su as President Joe Biden’s Labor Department secretary and to the extend the government’s borrowing ability as soon as next month.

Shortly after news of Feinstein’s return broke, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a vote on a judicial nominee that has been waiting since early February for a floor vote. The Senate is scheduled to be in session for parts of the next two weeks.

Schumer in a statement applauded Feinstein’s return.

“I’m glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work,” Schumer said. “After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California.”

Feinstein, 89, announced in February that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

