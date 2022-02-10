(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin threw more cold water on President Joe Biden’s spending agenda and again urged the Federal Reserve to act after inflation spiked to a 7.5% rate in January, the highest rate in four decades.

“Inflation taxes are draining the hard-earned wages of every American, and it’s causing real and severe economic pain that can no longer be ignored,” he said Thursday in a statement. “It’s beyond time for the Federal Reserve to tackle this issue head on, and Congress and the Administration must proceed with caution before adding more fuel to an economy already on fire.”

The West Virginia Democrat has repeatedly declared Biden’s Build Back Better bill dead and warned about the impact of more federal spending on inflation. But he also has continued to say some pieces of his proposals could pass later after Congress acts on a bipartisan bill to fund the government.

Biden has said the tax-and-spending bill would have a “negative impact on inflation,” and pinned rising costs instead to supply-chain shortfalls.

Wharton economist Kent Smetters told Congress last year that Wharton estimates the bill as written would add 0.25% to inflation in 2022, mostly due to the up-front child tax credit payments.

Manchin has told reporters he hasn’t been part of any formal negotiations on reviving the president’s package at this point, and his statement made clear he’s focused on inflation and debt.

“As inflation and our $30 trillion in national debt continue a historic climb, only in Washington, DC do people seem to think that spending trillions more of taxpayers’ money will cure our problems, let alone inflation,” he said.

He has also been urging the Federal Reserve to stop quantitative easing for months because of soaring inflation and has easily been the Fed’s top Democratic critic.

“The longer we or the Federal Reserve waits to act, the more economic pain will be caused,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.