(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, indicted together on bribery charges, have each asked a judge for separate trials.

The New Jersey Democrat and his wife, Nadine, argue that they would lose rights and privileges arising from their marriage if they faced trial together with three businessmen accused of using about $500,000 in cash, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz to bribe them for political favors. The only way to protect their right to testify without implicating their spouse is to grant separate trials, they said in court papers filed Monday.

Sitting in a trial with his wife would “force Senator Menendez to make an impossible and prejudicial choice between testifying on his own behalf” and avoiding “being converted through cross-examination into a witness against his spouse,” according to his filing in Manhattan federal court.

Menendez asked to be tried first and have the case moved to New Jersey. Both Menendezes are scheduled to be tried with the businessmen on May 6 in New York federal court.

Menendez, 70, was indicted in September in a sweeping corruption probe after US authorities in 2022 searched his house and found cash stuffed in envelopes and hidden in clothes, closets and a safe. The senator has been accused of acting as an agent of Egypt and helping the Qatari government as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has stepped down from that post.

Since his indictment, many Democrats have shunned Menendez, who has refused to resign or say if he’ll run for reelection this year. Tammy Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy, and US Representative Andy Kim have both said they will run in the Democratic primary for his seat in June.

Last week Menendez filed a request to dismiss the case. He gave a 19-minute speech on the Senate floor proclaiming his innocence and decrying the prosecution.

Aside from three bribery counts, the Menendezes are charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt. They have pleaded not guilty, as have New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana, Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe.

‘Seriously Prejudiced’

In her filing, Nadine Menendez’s lawyers wrote: “We understand that Senator Menendez may wish to testify at trial and that his testimony could reveal confidential marital communications.”

But “Ms. Menendez maintains the right to assert, and will assert, privilege” as to those communications, they told the court. In a joint trial, they argued, she would be “seriously prejudiced by the admission of testimony that would not be admissible at a separate trial without her spouse.”

Senator Menendez signaled he will break with Hana, the Egyptian American businessman who is central to the case against him.

Prosecutors allege Menendez pressed a US Department of Agriculture official to protect the exclusive right Egypt gave to Hana’s company, EG Halal Certified Inc., to certify US food exports as compliant with halal standards. At Hana’s arraignment in October, a prosecutor said he’s worth more than $25 million, and is “deeply committed to the Egyptian government, and specifically Egyptian intelligence officers.”

The US also charges that Menendez secretly worked on behalf of Egypt in several ways. They say he gave Egyptian officials “highly sensitive” information about personnel at the US embassy in Cairo; ghostwrote a letter on Egypt’s behalf urging his Senate colleagues to release a hold on US aid; and pushed the US State Department to get involved in stalled negotiations over a dam project on the Nile River.

Exploited Friendship

In his filing, Menendez said the evidence may show a separate conspiracy by Hana to curry favor with Egyptian officials by misrepresenting his ability to influence the senator.

“To the extent Egypt was seeking to exploit a years-long friendship between Hana and Nadine, believing that this would somehow lead to an enhancement in Egypt’s influence over US affairs, that was a conspiracy against Senator Menendez, not a conspiracy in which he participated,” according to the filing.

Evidence produced by prosecutors shows that “Hana was running his own scam, and that Senator Menendez was its victim, not coconspirator,” according to the filing, which redacts several lines before saying Hana was “actively scamming” him.

Hana’s attorney, Larry Lustberg, said the government’s “over-zealous prosecution has no merit.”

“We strongly disagree with this characterization of Mr. Hana by Senator Menendez’s attorneys but cannot comment further at this time given that the relevant passages in the court filings were redacted and are not public,” Lustberg said in an email.

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York, which brought the indictment, declined to comment.

The case is US v. Menendez, 23-cr-490, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with statement from Hana’s attorney in 18th paragraph.)

