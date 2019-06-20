(Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is adding her voice to a growing list of politicians admonishing private equity for failing to provide enough severance to workers after taking companies into bankruptcy.

Baldwin sent a letter Thursday to Sun Capital Partners Inc. saying it owes some employees of Shopko Stores Inc. promised severance pay and chiding the founders for their management of the retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in January and is in the process of liquidating. Shopko workers penned their own severance demands earlier this month.

Baldwin is the latest elected official to accuse buyout firms of loading debt onto struggling retailers while reaping the benefits at workers’ expense. The issue burst into the public sphere last year when Senator Elizabeth Warren helped lobby for the creation of a hardship fund for workers after the collapse of Toys “R” Us Inc., and surfaced again after Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in October.

Shopko promised employees severance pay during the company’s wind-down, Baldwin wrote in her letter. “Now, as Shopko’s final stores prepare to close this Sunday, June 23, these workers, many of whom have dedicated decades of their careers to serving Shopko customers, learned that they won’t receive any severance after all.”

A representative for Sun didn’t have an immediate comment.

Worker Fund

Baldwin asked Sun Capital to establish a fund for unpaid workers and to pay the state of Wisconsin millions of dollars it owes in taxes and penalties.

Shopko, based in Green Bay, employed about 15,000 people and operated more than 350 stores at the time it filed for bankruptcy. The company said in March it would liquidate after failing to find a buyer to operate the chain. Another Sun Capital-owned retailer, Gordmans Stores Inc., went bankrupt in 2017 and shuttered.

“Sun Capital’s actions and the bankrupting of Shopko are not a surprise to anyone familiar with the abuses of the private equity playbook,” Baldwin wrote. “I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to address the forces in our economy that hollow out Wisconsin companies and communities by putting profits for executives over investment in workers.”

