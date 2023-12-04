(Bloomberg) -- Florida Senator Rick Scott on Monday demanded answers on why the Atlantic Coast Conference champion Florida State University was not selected for the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated.

The Republican, in a letter addressed to College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan, called the exclusion “shocking” and demanded “total transparency” regarding how the decision was made, requesting relevant records including communications and votes.

The committee on Sunday chose the University of Michigan, University of Washington, University of Texas and the University of Alabama as the four teams advancing to the playoff. Florida State, previously ranked fourth by the selection committee, missed out despite winning the ACC championship game against the University of Louisville on Saturday.

“Given the unprecedented nature of your recent decision, an unprecedented commitment to transparency is required,” Scott said in his letter.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.