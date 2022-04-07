(Bloomberg) -- Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves the “Slobodan Milosevic treatment” and the U.S. should do everything it can to bring him up on war crime charges at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

“When you target civilians, that’s a war crime,” Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, said in an interview on Bloomberg Quicktake’s “Emma Barnett Meets” program. “I believe he needs to get the Slobodon Milosevic treatment and the U.S. needs to press for that. Will we see him in the Hague? We need to do everything we can to make sure that he is.”

Milosevic, a Serbian strongman who pursued bloody conflicts against other Balkan nations after the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, became the first head of state to be charged with war crimes. He died in 2006, during the trial. Kaine’s remarks come as the U.S. and its allies are pressing for an investigation into allegations that Russian troops executed Ukrainian civilians in towns they had seized.

Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, was pressed on President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, particularly the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, and said the U.S. is maintaining its focus on helping refugees

“We have an obligation through our humanitarian budget and in other diplomatic ways to try to provide support for Afghans and we’re going to but the military engagement needed to come to an end,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.