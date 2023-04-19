(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Jamie Raskin are urging Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reconsider a decision to not block meat giant JBS SA from getting government contracts due to the Brazilian company’s “history of criminal misconduct.”

The prominent progressives sent a letter to Vilsack on Wednesday asking him to revisit a decision to not initiate US Department of Agriculture’s suspension and debarment powers against JBS and the Brazilian agribusiness firm that controls the meat supplier, J&F Investimentos.

Reconsidering the 2021 decision “would maintain public trust in USDA’s procurement channels, make good on USDA’s recent commitment to curb misconduct in the industry, and ensure a fair and equitable food system for both producers and consumers,” said the letter seen by Bloomberg.

JBS and its subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride have been awarded government contracts worth more than $118 million since October 2020, when Pilgrim’s Pride struck a plea deal with the US Justice Department on price-fixing allegations, according to the letter. That agreement, along with a plea deal by J&F Investimentos, were seen as a path for JBS to push ahead with a US listing, though the company has since repeatedly delayed those plans.

--With assistance from Mike Dorning and Michael Hirtzer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.