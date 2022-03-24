(Bloomberg) -- Senators negotiating legislation to slap more economic penalties on Russia for invading Ukraine have reached a compromise on an oil import ban, but disagreements on a separate bill to revoke normal trade relations threatens to stall action on both.

Republicans and Democrats have agreed to advance two bills in tandem, but have yet to set a time to take action despite widespread support for both measures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Senate to advance the trade legislation, which will allow the U.S. to hike tariffs on Russian products, as President Joe Biden meets with European allies in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate a response to Russia’s invasion.

“I hope the rest of my colleagues will get with the program,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden and Senator Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the committee, agreed to revise a House-passed bill to ban the import of Russian energy products, even though Biden already has barred imports of Russia oil and other fossil fuels by executive action.

Their version adds language to set standards for when the president could resume imports if Russia meets three criteria: it ceases aggression against Ukraine and recognizes its independence and doesn’t pose a threat to any NATO country, according to two Senate aides. Any lifting of the ban would be subject to congressional review.

The House would again have to vote on the amended oil ban bill before it could go the Biden to become law. An earlier version of the legislation passed the House by a wide margin.

At least five Senators are blocking consideration of the bill to strip Russia’s trade status with the U.S., Crapo said.

Crapo said among the unresolved issues is the wording of a provision expanding the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, named for a Russian lawyer who died in custody after investigating tax fraud. That provision would authorize the Biden administration to impose further sanctions on Russian officials for human rights violations.

