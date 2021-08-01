(Bloomberg) -- Key U.S. senators said text of the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill would be ready by Sunday night, and that a final vote should be secured later this week.

Lawmakers met Saturday to iron out the language of the bill, and meetings are expected to resume Sunday afternoon and continue until a deal is reached.

Work on the plan has already blown through several deadlines, including a self-imposed Friday afternoon goal, as lawmakers grapple over issues related to transit and broadband access.

The text of the bill would be ready for “by this evening,” and lawmakers would finish it up by Thursday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

A large part of the text has already been shared with Senate offices, according to Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican who also echoed Manchin’s hope that the bill would be passed by end of the week.

Manchin and Collins are among the lawmakers negotiating the bipartisan bill.

The legislation marks the biggest infusion of U.S. federal spending on infrastructure in decades, and was led by the White House and a bipartisan group of senators including Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio.

Passage of the bill will set the stage for later consideration of Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan.

The current measure includes $110 billion in new spending for roads and bridges, $73 billion of electric grid upgrades, $66 billion for rail and Amtrak, and $65 billion for broadband expansion. It also provides $55 billion for clean drinking water and $39 billion for transit.

