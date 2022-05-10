(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of the top senators on the committee that deals with trade blasted President Joe Biden’s chief negotiator for failure to adequately consult with lawmakers regarding the administration’s positions.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s recent consultations with Congress haven’t met the standard of transparency principles announced last year, Senators including Ron Wyden and Mike Crapo, the leading Democrat and Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

In particular, they faulted the USTR for failing to consult on progress in World Trade Organization talks related to the waiver of intellectual-property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. In that case, the trade agency publicly announced a “compromise outcome” with the European Union, India and South Africa before consulting with members of Congress and their staffs, the lawmakers said.

“We want to ensure that this failure to consult properly with Congress will not be replicated in other areas,” the lawmakers said. They cited concerns about being properly consulted in negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that the Biden administration plans to launch with countries including Japan, Singapore and New Zealand.

“It is essential for USTR to improve consultation with Congress and stakeholders,” they wrote.

The criticism comes after senators weeks ago at a hearing faulted Biden’s trade agenda for a lack of ambition for negotiating new agreements and countering China in Asia.

