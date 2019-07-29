(Bloomberg) -- Two senators -- a Republican and a Democrat -- are asking for stronger sanctions against Russia in next year’s defense bill, pushing for some form of penalty to be included in the final version that will be negotiated by the House and Senate.

Senators Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, and Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, asked the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees in a letter to revise the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to include some of their proposals.

“We urge you to ensure that the final conference report includes language to prevent future efforts by foreign governments and foreign actors to interfere in American elections by making it clear that such interference will be met with swift and severe consequences,” Rubio and Van Hollen said.

The House and Senate have passed their 2020 NDAA bills, and a conference committee will work on a compromise that must pass both chambers and be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

The House version passed earlier this month would bar U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with Russian sovereign debt within six months. The sanctions could be relaxed if the director of national intelligence determined that Russia or its agents didn’t meddle in an election.

Rubio and Van Hollen say their bill would be more effective by imposing sanctions as a consequence for future election interference -- acting as a stronger deterrent than imposing penalties before the election happens. They also assert that sanctions on Russian sovereign debt would have a limited effect because there is a low stock of that debt available.

The senators suggest that additional sanctions be levied on Russia’s energy, banking and defense sectors as well as on “oligarchs and senior political figures” the director of national intelligence determines were involved in election interference.

Separately, Rubio is pushing for an NDAA provision with Van Hollen and Senator Tom Cotton to codify President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on Huawei, which would require approval from Congress to remove the company from the Commerce Department’s banned entity list.

