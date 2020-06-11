(Bloomberg) -- A key panel in the Republican-led Senate is defying President Donald Trump’s demand to keep the names of Confederate military leaders on U.S. bases.

The draft of the annual defense policy bill was amended late Wednesday in the Senate Armed Services committee to include language creating a commission to implement a removal plan within three years.

The amendment was sponsored by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and approved on a voice vote. If it passes the full Senate, the Democratic-controlled House would be likely to support the effort, setting up a potential veto confrontation with the president.

The action came hours after Trump tweeted that he would stop any move to rename the bases.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a...history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” the president tweeted. Trump said his administration would “not even consider” renaming the facilities.

‘Fidelity to Constitution’

The provision to rename the bases “would maintain our fidelity to the Constitution,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee’s top Democrat, told reporters on a conference call. He called the panel’s move a “very thoughtful, very careful and ultimately bipartisan approach to a very difficult issue.”

But Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, the committee’s Republican chairman, said the communities that host military bases should have a say in such decisions. “I don’t agree,” he said of the provisions. “We should have state input in this thing.”

Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who wanted an exception made for memorials to Confederate war dead, and Josh Hawley of Missouri also opposed the move. The defense policy bill would authorize $740.5 billion for national security.

The call to rename bases has come after weeks of protests against racism in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Proponents say the U.S. military shouldn’t continue honoring those who led an insurrection against the U.S. government in order to perpetuate slavery.

Virginia’s governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, is seeking to remove a statue of top Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the state capital. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has renewed her push to have 11 statutes of Confederate leaders removed from the U.S. Capitol.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy had signaled he’s open to a conversation with lawmakers about changing the names of Army bases named after Confederate officers.

That could include Fort Hood in Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, and others including Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Polk in Louisiana, and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The U.S. Navy is moving to ban the Confederate battle flag from public spaces on its vessels and bases.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.