Senators Demand More Oversight Over Israel’s Use of US Weapons

(Bloomberg) -- Five Democratic senators urged the Biden administration to impose more oversight over Israel’s use of US-provided weapons to ensure that they don’t cause more civilian casualties.

“Israel is a US partner, and we must ensure accountability for the use of US weapons we provided to our ally,” the senators wrote. They said the administration must evaluate reports that American weapons have been used to harm civilians “to more rigorously protect civilian safety during Israel’s operations in Gaza.”

One such report was released yesterday by Amnesty International, which documented what it said were fragments of Boeing Co. Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs at the site of two attacks that killed 43 civilians.

The letter said Israel’s use of some munitions “appear to be inconsistent with US international commitments to refrain from the use of explosive weapons in populated civilian areas.” It asked how the Biden administration planned to use accountability measures and specific offices put in place last year and this year to prevent civilian harm and track reports of such violence.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the US was looking into the Amnesty International report and promised a response.

The letter was signed by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Virginia’s Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Oregon’s Jeff Merkley and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

Sanders has called for the US to impose conditions on a new round of military aid for Israel, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions immoral and a violation of international law.

