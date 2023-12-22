(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Senate gave early approval to the new budget law, the product of a tough balancing act by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni between fiscal sustainability and keeping promises to voters.

The government won the vote Friday with 112 senators voting in favor and 76 against. The law must now go to the lower house for final approval, expected by the end of the year.

The budget includes tax cuts on wages, a reduction of tax brackets and a renewal of contracts for state employees.

The extra spending means the ratio of the deficit to economic output won’t fall below the European Union’s limit of 3% until 2026, or a year later than previously planned. Yet the budget has weathered a series of rating agency reviews that even saw Moody’s Investors Service remove its threat of a downgrade of the country to junk status.

That has given the government some breathing space to push ahead with part of its economic program and helped Meloni consolidate power within her fractious coalition.

Her task may prove more complex in future as new European fiscal rules set in starting next year, forcing Italy to work harder on reducing its mammoth debt which is currently stuck around 140% of gross domestic product.

