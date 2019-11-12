(Bloomberg) -- Senators said they’re growing restless with the delay in passing legislation to support pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“It is vitally important that the United States Senate take up and pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley, one of the sponsors of the legislation, said. “We have delayed long enough. We have waited long enough. That act should come to the floor and it should be voted upon.”

Lawmakers from both parties have been pressing for quick action on the legislation since it passed the Foreign Relations Committee in September. The bill would subject the city’s special U.S. trading status to annual reviews and provides for sanctions against officials deemed responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s “fundamental freedoms and autonomy.” But it hasn’t been scheduled for a vote yet despite widespread support.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in August indicated he would support a vote on the bill but the Kentucky Republican hasn’t commented on the delay. The Trump administration hasn’t taken a stand. But the legislation is waiting for action at the same time as President Donald Trump is trying to close the first phase of a trade agreement with China. The government in Beijing has warned of “strong countermeasures” if the legislation is enacted.

Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, the lead Senate sponsor of Hong Kong bill, and Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, are set to meet Wednesday with McConnell to talk about ways to move the legislation along in the Senate.

Differences

The Senate’s Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act differs slightly from the version that passed the House last month on a unanimous voice vote. That’s created a procedural glitch in the Senate because of a provision that would raise revenue through sanctions. Revenue-generating bills are required to originate in the House. But it’s unclear whether that is the cause for a delay. The Senate could take up the House bill.

Violent confrontations between police and demonstrators in Hong Kong have been escalating since the protests erupted in June. Clashes continued late into Tuesday evening as police said the protesters threw bricks and gasoline bombs. One man was shot by a police officer on Monday.

The protests began over an extradition proposal that would have sent suspects to mainland China to stand trial. The protests grew into broader demands for full democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality.

“We need to have multiple points of pressure with Beijing,“ Hawley, of Missouri, said. “What’s happening in Hong Kong, China shouldn’t be able to wave that away because they desperately need a trade deal. We also need to, separately, press them on Hong Kong.”

Rubio has indicated that he may try to force a floor vote on the measure if action isn’t taken soon.

