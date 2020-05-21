(Bloomberg) -- Two U.S. senators are proposing legislation to punish Chinese entities involved in enforcing proposed new security laws in Hong Kong and penalize banks that do business with those entities.

The bill is being introduced in Congress as China announced plans to write a new national security law into Hong Kong’s charter, a move critics say is aimed at reining in dissent in the city.

Democrat Chris Van Hollen and Republican Pat Toomey acted in response to what they said was the Chinese Communist Party’s “brazen interference” in Hong Kong’s autonomy. The proposal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“The communist regime in Beijing would like nothing more than to extinguish the autonomy of Hong Kong and the rights of its people,” Toomey, of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “Beijing’s growing interference could have a chilling effect on other nations struggling for freedom in China’s shadow.”

