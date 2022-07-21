(Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest school surveillance software makers are facing questions from US senators around how they plan to handle data related to students’ searches for abortion services and reproductive care.

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey asked GoGuardian, Gaggle.Net Inc., Bark Technologies Inc. and Securly Inc. — startups that provide tools that monitor students’ online activity — whether the companies’ tools flag search terms such as “abortion” or “contraception,” and who is notified if they do. The companies are set up to communicate certain web activities of students with administrators, parents, and, at times, law enforcement.

“As states enact new laws, or enforce existing laws that ban, restrict or criminalize abortion, it is even more critical that student surveillance software does not identify or provide to law enforcement, information on students who may be seeking contraception, abortion or other related services,” the senators wrote in letters to the startups.

The senators requested that the companies promise that they will never flag searches related to abortion, birth control, Planned Parenthood, contraception or pregnancy, and asked what measures they are taking to ensure their products aren’t used to penalize students for seeking health information.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The letters come as tech companies of all sizes face scrutiny over how they will handle users’ sensitive health data and searches after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Educators rushed to find ways to teach online during the pandemic, leading many school districts to ink contracts with school surveillance startups in an effort to keep track of students.

Senators Warren and Markey have in the past questioned school surveillance startups and argued that the companies are not doing enough to prevent becoming tools that unfairly target minority groups.

