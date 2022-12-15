(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators has reached a tentative agreement on a cocaine sentencing provision and intend to attach it to a must-pass government funding bill, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The tentative agreement would reduce the current sentencing disparity that provides the same sentence for someone caught with a smaller quantity crack cocaine as a defendant found with a much larger amount of the powder form of the drug.

The agreement would reduce the disparity to 2.5-to-1 from 18-to-1, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the deliberations. It does not include retroactive relief for people convicted on crack offenses.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, have been involved in the negotiations to come to a compromise version of the EQUAL Act.

They want to have it attached to the government funding bill that is now before Congress. With time running out in the current session, this is likely the last opportunity to pass legislation on cocaine sentencing before the end of the year.

Under the 18-to-1 ratio established under current law, anyone arrested with 28 grams of crack faces the same five-year mandatory prison sentence as a person found with 500 grams of powder cocaine. Research has shown that this disparity in sentencing disproportionately affects Black defendants.

The EQUAL Act, introduced by Booker and Durbin, would have eliminated the disparity and imposed a 1-to-1 ratio. Grassley, however, proposed the 2.5-to-1 ratio, which he originally introduced with his SMART Cocaine Sentencing Act earlier this year.

The senators previously attempted to work out a compromise provision that would be attached to the National Defense Authorization Act, but were unsuccessful.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.