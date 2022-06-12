(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of US senators have reached a tentative deal on new gun-safety legislation following last month’s massacres in Texas and New York, a person familiar with the talks said.

The details of the bipartisan deal will be announced later Sunday, the person said.

The agreement is a significant breakthrough after years of very little progress in Congress on gun legislation, but negotiators still must agree on all the details as they draft legislation in coming days.

Some of the negotiators have said they’re hopeful that legislation could move before the Senate leaves for a July 4 holiday recess. Reaching a deal will get harder beyond that as lawmakers increasingly focus on the looming midterm elections.

