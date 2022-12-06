(Bloomberg) -- A group of senators is working to lessen the disparity in federal sentencing between drug offenses involving crack and powder cocaine by attaching it to an annual defense bill, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Ending the current law, which tends to impose harsher sentences on Black defendants, has bipartisan support but has been opposed by Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, are leading negotiations on a compromise version of the EQUAL Act that could be attached to the must-pass defense authorization bill before the end of the year. If not attached to another bill, the provision will likely die as the Senate runs out of time to pass laws this session.

Current federal law imposes an 18-to-1 ratio between the two types of cocaine, meaning someone found with 28 grams of crack cocaine would face the same five-year mandatory prison sentence as a person found with 500 grams of powder cocaine.

The EQUAL Act, sponsored by Democratic Senator Cory Booker, who is also involved in the negotiations, would eliminate the disparity and impose a 1-to-1 ratio. The senators are debating whether to accept Grassley’s proposal of a 2.5-to-1 ratio, according to the people familiar.

Durbin confirmed in an interview Monday with Bloomberg News that there are ongoing negotiations and the goal is to have the provision included in the National Defense Authorization Act, though he did not comment on any specifics.

Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley, said in a statement to Bloomberg that it appears unlikely that a deal will be reached to include a measure on cocaine sentencing in the NDAA, but there might be an opportunity to include the provision in the upcoming government funding package.

Grassley originally proposed the 2.5-to-1 ratio in the SMART Cocaine Sentencing Act he introduced in April.

In a statement on the bill, Grassley said the 2.5-to-1 ratio takes into account the differences in recidivism rates associated with crack and powder cocaine offenses.

A 2022 report from the US Sentencing Commission found that crack cocaine trafficking offenders had a higher rate of rearrest than powder cocaine offenders.

Research has shown the current disparity in sentencing disproportionately impacts Black defendants.

In 2021, 77.7% of crack cocaine trafficking offenders were Black and 6% were White, according to U.S. Sentencing Commission data. Yet, White people are more likely to use cocaine in their lifetime than any other group, according to the 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health.

Holly Harris, president of the Justice Action Network, a group that has advocated for the EQUAL Act, said the measure would correct the racial injustice. She said it would be a lost opportunity, given the large bipartisan support, if Congress doesn’t act before the end of the year.

“The thought that this would die at the last minute in a procedural machination in the Senate is unconscionable to me,” Harris said. “The obituary on this bill would be the greatest indictment of Washington that you have ever read.”

In 2018, Booker and Durbin worked with Grassley and Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah on the First Step Act. Sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine were established in 1986 with a 100-to-1 ratio. The Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 reduced the disparity between crack and powder cocaine to 18-to-1 and the First Step Act of 2018 made that retroactive.

