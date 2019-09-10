(Bloomberg) -- The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee split over whether the Trump administration’s plan for freeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from federal control will be good for consumers and the nation’s $10 trillion mortgage market.

Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo, the banking panel’s chairman, said his preference is for Congress to take the lead on overhauling the mortgage giants, but added that the administration should get going on reform. Senator Sherrod Brown, the committee’s top Democrat, labeled the plan a non-starter.

“Only Congress has the tools necessary to provide holistic, comprehensive reform to our system that will be durable through any market cycle,” Crapo said at a Tuesday hearing. “However, it is important for the administration to begin moving forward with incremental steps that move the system in the right direction.”

Ohio’s Brown countered that the Treasury Department’s plan would be a gift to President Donald Trump’s friends on Wall Street, and would be disastrous for U.S. home buyers.

“The Trump plan will make mortgages more expensive and harder to get,” he said. It will also make it “easier for Wall Street to profit off of hard working families.”

Testifying at Tuesday’s hearing are Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

