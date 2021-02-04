(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan pair of senators subpoenaed the United Network for Organ Sharing for documents relating to its oversight of U.S. organ-transplant centers.

Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Ron Wyden said they “have serious concerns” about the private nonprofit group’s oversight of organizations responsible for procuring organs, which the senators say “have been severely underperforming for decades.” “Our review has shed light on the improper use of Medicare funds, conflicts of interest and gaps in oversight,” they wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Grassley and Wyden, leaders of the Senate Finance Committee, said the group hasn’t been responding to their inquiries, prompting the subpoena.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.