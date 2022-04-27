(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators will meet Thursday to discuss options for passing immigration legislation this year.

“The idea is to get as many bipartisan bills we can find that have goals that will add up to 60,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said, referring to the Senate’s threshold for passing most legislation.

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) will meet with Durbin Thursday. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) may also attend. All are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which handles immigration policy.

Senators started revisiting long-fraught bipartisan immigration talks this year after Democrats in the chamber failed to take up a House-passed partisan tax and social spending bill that included temporary legal status for some undocumented immigrants and measures to streamline legal immigration processing. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the parties, meaning at least 10 Republicans must support action to move it through regular order.

Thursday’s meeting will mark the most concrete step senators have taken to map out legislative action on immigration this year. The talks come as a border security debate rages on Capitol Hill over the Biden administration’s decision to end pandemic-related border restrictions next month.

Tillis framed immigration action as one of the most important ways Congress could help the economy in part by easing worker shortages.

“We’re in a crisis here, we’ve got headwinds, we’ve got the threat of a recession,” he said. “This is the time to maybe set politics aside a little bit and get good policy in place so we can do our part to lessen the burden that people are feeling here in the country.”

Tillis said measures that could form the basis of a deal include a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamers -- young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children -- border security upgrades, and a guest-worker program to alleviate labor shortages in industries like restaurants.

House lawmakers who passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 1603) last year are getting impatient for Senate action. Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) held a press conference Wednesday to urge the Senate to take up the bill.

Some immigration advocates are eyeing the lame duck period after the midterm elections as a window for action. “Hopefully during the lame duck we can have more productive bipartisan discussions,” Immigration Hub Deputy Director Kerri Talbot said during a press call Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.