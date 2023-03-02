Mar 2, 2023
Senators Try Again to Make It Daylight Saving Time All the Time
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Senator Marco Rubio is renewing an effort to make biannual clock changing a thing of the past.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” the Florida Republican said in a statement announcing he has reintroduced the “Sunshine Protection Act” to make daylight saving time permanent.
Vern Buchanan, a fellow Florida Republican, introduced companion legislation in the House, citing the “enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent.”
Maps: Where Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Saving Time
The Senate unanimously passed Rubio’s measure in 2022, but the bill ultimately failed after not being taken up by the House.
Daylight saving time begins this year on March 12.
Read More: What Year-Round Daylight Saving Time Would Mean
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
