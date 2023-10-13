(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko is back in the presidential race after a court annulled a ruling that would have prevented him from running.

The decision by a court in the southern town of Ziguinchor restores Sonko’s civil rights, allowing him to file his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, a spokesman for Sonko’s Pastef party, said late Thursday.

“With his name back on the electoral list, Sonko can present his candidacy to the Constitutional Council, which will then determine whether he meets the requirement,” Djiby Diagne, Sonko’s lawyer, said by phone. Still, Sonko faces mounting legal problems that could jeopardize his bid for the presidency.

Once considered the biggest threat to President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition in next year’s vote, Sonko’s been convicted for publicly insulting a minister and charged with plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and spreading fake news. Sonko’s legal woes are seen by his supporters as an attempt to bar the firebrand opposition leader from the race and pave the way for Sall’s anointed successor, Prime Minister Amadou Ba, to become the next president.

The Judicial Agent of the State filed to have the judge in the Ziguinchor case dismissed during Thursday’s hearing, Senegalese newspaper L’Observateur reported. The government has repeatedly denied that the charges against Sonko, who remains in jail while the authorities investigate new claims against him, are politically motivated.

