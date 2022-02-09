(Bloomberg) -- Before leading Senegal’s national soccer team to its first-ever African Cup of Nations victory, head coach and local hero Aliou Cisse was given time to learn from previous setbacks.

His Teranga Lions side upset seven-time winner Egypt in the final of the flagship tournament known as AFCON on Sunday, with Liverpool star Sadio Mane netting the decisive penalty in a shootout after the match ended 0-0. It was third time lucky for the West African side after losing finals in both 2002 and 2019.

Cisse, a household name in his native Senegal, played a key role in all three outings. The 45-year-old captained his country as a player in 2002, a year that also saw the team reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup. He returned as coach in 2015, falling short against Algeria at AFCON four years later before the 2022 triumph at his next attempt.

“To the people of Senegal, this Cup is yours,” Cisse said on a social media video released after the final. “Thank you for your support. We never gave up. We always fought. Now, the Cup is coming home.”

Local Talent

The coach’s story may embolden African football federations to put more trust in local talent. A preference for European coaches -- sometimes known as ‘white wizards’ -- used to be the norm, with Frenchman Claude Le Roy managing six different African teams, including Senegal, and winning the 1988 tournament with Cameroon. His countryman Herve Renard is the only coach to win AFCON with two different sides: Zambia and Ivory Coast.

A turning point came in 2019, when 11 out of 24 AFCON coaches were African, compared with just four out of 16 in the previous edition. That trend was sustained at this year’s tournament, where 15 coaches were not only African but from the countries they were managing.

“There is an awareness that local coaches can perform just as well and even better than European ones,” said Mansour Loum, Editor-in-Chief of Sport News Africa. But they need training and the confidence to apply for the top job, he said.

A new generation of players are forming an easy bond with coaches they watched represent their national sides growing up. Mane and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy both said in a BBC Sport interview they wanted to win for Cisse. Comorian Amir Abdou led his island-nation minnows to the upset of the tournament against Ghana. Nigeria extended the contract of coach Augustine Eguavoen despite losing in the last 16.

Cisse’s win should enable other coaches to be allowed some defeats, Loum said.

“He grew with his team,” he said. “They stuck with him and this was the result.”

