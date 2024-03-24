(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s electoral authority was wrapping up counting ballots in a presidential election that’s too close to call.

The race to succeed President Macky Sall is expected to be a close contest between the candidate of the ruling coalition, Amadou Ba, and the main opposition flag-bearer Bassirou Diomaye Faye. A preliminary outcome is expected to be announced later this week.

Read More: Key Dates to Watch as Ballots Counted in Senegal’s Election

A credible vote will be key to restoring Senegal’s reputation as a bastion of democracy in West Africa, a region riven by a spate of coups over the past four years. The country has never had a military takeover, and Sall’s decision to delay the elections originally scheduled for Feb. 25 triggered street protests, international condemnation and fears that he intended to overstay his constitutional mandate.

The uncertainty in the build-up to Sunday’s election roiled the nation’s eurobonds. Further instability may lead to additional volatility, while hitch-free process may coax the government into following others in the region like Ivory Coast and Benin, which raised new dollar debt, Carmen Altenkirch, an analyst at Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd., said before the vote.

“If the election results are contested, and protests erupt, we may see significant spread widening,” she said. “If the elections do go smoothly, Senegal will likely come to market very quickly.”

Investors are pinning their hopes on Ba, 62, clinching the vote. He’s seen as the candidate who’ll continue to implement policies introduced by Sall that helped the West African nation’s economy grow more than 5% annually since he came to power in 2012.

They’re nervous about Faye winning.

A 43-year-old former tax inspector with no experience in government, he’s pledged to review oil and gas deals the government signed with international investors including BP Plc, Endeavour Mining and Kosmos Energy. He’s also questioned whether Senegal should continue using the CFA franc — a euro-pegged regional currency — if the way it’s managed isn’t overhauled, and pledged to review the nation’s relations with former colonial power France.

To win the presidency, a candidate needs to win an outright majority, failing which the two contenders who garner the most votes will square off in a second round next month. More than 7 million people registered to vote in the election.

--With assistance from Momar Niang and Colleen Goko.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.