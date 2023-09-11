(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s dollar bonds due in 2033 rose after President Macky Sall eliminated the prospect of a controversial third-term bid by picking a preferred successor.

Sall publicly backed Prime Minister Amadou Ba, a 62-year-old technocrat, on Saturday to run for president in the country’s February elections.

The nation’s bonds maturing in May 2033 rose for a third day to trade above 83 cents on the dollar, heading for the highest in almost two weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Dollar bonds maturing in 2048 and euro-denominated bonds maturing in 2028 also gained.

“We take it that the market views the nomination of PM Amadou Ba as favorable,” said Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Following the Gabon coup when the market is wondering which country may be next, this news provides comfort for Senegal as it affirms Macky Sall’s announcement earlier this year, that he will not be running for a third term.”

Sall spent years prevaricating over whether he might seek a third-term bid — a prospect that sparked deadly protests. He eventually ruled out that option in a July national address, a decision that spurred an initial rally in the nation’s bonds.

Ba’s nomination will assuage some investor concerns after years of political uncertainty and as the $31 billion economy readies to become an oil and gas producer. Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, a $4.8 billion gas development by BP Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd, is expected to start production in the first quarter of next year after facing delays.

In June, the International Monetary Fund approved $1.8 billion in loans to support the West African nation’s economy. The IMF projects 2024 real gross domestic output at 8.8%, boosted by oil and gas production.

