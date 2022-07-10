(Bloomberg) -- The African Development Bank loaned Senegal 121 million euros ($123 million) to implement an emergency agricultural program.

The funds will help 850,000 small-scale farmers grow a targeted 38 million tons of additional wheat, corn, rice, soybeans and other crops over the next two years, the Abidjan-based lender said in a statement Sunday. The loan is the first approved under the bank’s $1.5-billion African Emergency Food Production Facility, which seeks to avert a looming food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

