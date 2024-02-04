(Bloomberg) -- Senegal lawmakers will examine a bill Monday to extend President Macky Sall’s mandate until the next elections amid a proposal to postpone the February 25 polls for six months.

In an unprecedented move, Sall on Saturday delayed the polls indefinitely, following an outcry against the disqualification of opposition candidates.

A planned amendment to the constitution seen by Bloomberg would allow Sall, whose second five-year term is drawing to an end, to continue his functions until his successor takes power. The amendment implies elections would be set for August 25.

Lawmakers ordered a probe this week into how opposition contenders were validated after the independence of two judges at the Constitutional Council, which decided on the final list of 20 who could run on Feb. 25, was cast into doubt. Sall announced the delay in an address to the nation.

An extension of his mandate would require an amendment of the constitution, Maurice Soudieck Dione, an associate professor of political science at the Gaston Berger University, said by phone from Saint-Louis, a city in the north of the country.

“While trying to fix one problem - the fact that the president’s mandate will expire before they can hold elections, they’re creating another one,” Dione said. “Tweaking one president’s mandate will impact future presidential mandates.”

The bill will need the support of three-fifth of lawmakers to pass in parliament, according to Dione. A session to examine the bill is scheduled for Feb. 5, Ayib Daffé, an opposition lawmaker said by phone.

