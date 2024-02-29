(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall reiterated that he will step down when his term expires on April 2, appearing to reject a proposal that he extend his term until the country holds presidential elections.

“I will step down from office on April 2, as I have previously made clear,” Sall said in a post on X on Thursday. “My departure date is absolutely firm.”

Sall’s decision may alleviate some of the tension that has built up since he canceled elections set for this month, sparking street protests and a government crackdown. Still, Sall said he won’t decide on a national commission’s proposal that the election be held on June 2 — which opposition candidates have rejected as too late — until next week, leaving the country in limbo.

If no outright winner is declared in the first round of voting on the proposed date of June 2, the election would go to a second round, potentially extending Sall’s mandate by up to three months. Sall plans to examine the commission’s proposals on March 4, before consulting the Constitutional Council on the way forward.

Senegal’s top court earlier this month rejected a proposal by lawmakers to amend the constitution and extend Sall’s mandate by almost one year until he hands over to his successor. Sall has repeatedly said he’ll step down at the end of his mandate.

The country’s dollar bonds maturing in 2033 fell for a fourth day on Thursday by 0.59 cent to 83 cents on the dollar by 11:40 a.m. in London. Notes maturing in 2048 lost 0.68 cent to 72.04 cents on the dollar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.