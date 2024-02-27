(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of several political parties and religious and civil rights groups in Senegal have proposed that the country hold presidential elections on June 2, Seneweb reported.

President Macky Sall, whose term is due to end on April 2, should remain in power until his successor is appointed, the Dakar-based news website said, citing interlocutors who oversaw two days of talks aimed at defusing a political crisis in the West African nation. The date will have to be approved by Sall and validated by the nation’s top court, it said.

The election was originally scheduled for Feb. 25, but Sall sought a 10-month delay that he said was necessary to avert tensions over the verification of presidential candidates. The move, which required a constitutional change that was approved by lawmakers, sparked violent protest and was ruled unlawful by the nation’s Constitutional Council.

Sall convened the talks to chart a way forward, but they were boycotted by 16 of the candidates, who filed a complaint against the president at the council. The court had said the election should take place as soon as possible, without specifying a date.

Senegal’s constitution states that the office of the president passes to the parliamentary speaker in the event of a vacancy and fresh elections must be held within 90 days. The nation’s laws provide for a campaign spanning three weeks and prescribes for a vote to be held at least one month before the president’s term expires.

