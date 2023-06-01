(Bloomberg) -- A Senegalese court sentenced the country’s leading opposition politician to two years in prison after convicting him on a charge of corruption of youth.

The ruling in Ousmane Sonko’s trial will strip him of his electoral rights, rendering him ineligible to run for office in presidential elections scheduled for next year, unless there is a successful appeal, said Cire Cledor Ly, one of his lawyers. Sonko was found not guilty of rape.

Sonko, who wasn’t in court when the judgment was delivered Thursday in the capital, Dakar, has said the charges he faced were politically motivated.

“My client was convicted in order to prevent him from running,” Ly said.

Sonko, a 48-year-old former tax inspector, has represented the biggest threat to Senegalese President Macky Sall or whoever his party nominates to run in next year’s election. His popularity has swelled since 2019, when he came third in a presidential elections with 16% of the vote. Sall, 61, secured his reelection with 58%, while the president’s closest rival at the time, Idrissa Seck, garnered 21% of ballots and has since joined his administration.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.