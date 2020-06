Senegal President in Quarantine After Contact With Covid Case

(Bloomberg) --

Senegalese President Macky Sall will be self-isolating for the next two weeks after coming into contact with a person who tested Covid-19 positive, the presidency said.

Sall, 58, has tested negative for the disease, it said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

The West African nation has had 6,129 confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 deaths.

