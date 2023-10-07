(Bloomberg) --

Senegalese President Macky Sall retained his chosen successor in a government reshuffle ahead of presidential elections next year where he’s due to step down.

Prime Minister Amadou Ba will continue to lead a new cabinet that will be named shortly, the Secretary General at the Presidency, Oumar Ba, said in an emailed statement.

The $31 billion economy has been wracked by political uncertainty, despite Sall’s solid economic record that’s put annual growth on an average trajectory of more than 5% since he took office in 2012.

The economy is expected to get a further boost from large-scale oil and gas projects due to start production in the first quarter of next year.

