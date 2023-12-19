Senegal Refuses to Restore Sonko on Electoral Roll, Lawyers Say

(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese authorities refused to add opposition leader Ousmane Sonko onto the nation’s electoral roll after a court ruled he should be reinstated, Sonko’s lawyers said Tuesday.

A representative for the opposition leader was also denied access to the General Directorate of Elections to collect the sponsorship forms necessary for Sonko’s candidacy, according to an emailed statement.

A Senegalese court last week ruled that Sonko be added back to the nation’s electoral roll, enabling him to run for president in elections scheduled for February.

An Interior Ministry spokesman, which oversees the elections, didn’t respond to calls and a text seeking comment.

The election body didn’t respond to calls and an email after business hours.

Sonko, 49, has been entangled in a months-long legal battle since the authorities removed him from the electoral list following his conviction in absentia for morally corrupting a youth.

Contenders for the Feb. 25 election have until Dec. 26 to submit their applications to the Constitutional Council, which is responsible for verifying and validating candidacies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.