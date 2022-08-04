Senegal Ruling Coalition Loses Parliamentary Majority in Test for Sall

(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a key test for President Macky Sall’s popularity ahead of 2024 presidential polls.

Benno Bokk Yakaar won 82 out of 165 seats in the legislative body, Cire Aly Ba, president for the national commission responsible for collating the votes, told reporters in the capital, Dakar, Thursday after July 31 parliamentary elections. It previously held 125 seats.

The main opposition coalition, Yewwi Askan Wi, got 52 seats, while former President Abdoulaye Wade’s Wallu Senegal got 24 seats.

About half of the country’s voters participated in the polls.

