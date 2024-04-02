(Bloomberg) -- Opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as Senegal’s president, becoming Africa’s youngest elected leader less than three weeks after he was released from prison to run in last month’s election.

Faye won by a landslide against the ruling party candidate, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, in a vote that pivoted on the frustration of Senegalese youth over a lack of jobs and poor governance in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. About a fifth of the population is unemployed and more than a third of the nation’s 18 million inhabitants live in poverty, according to official data.

“I’m aware that the results from the ballot express a deep desire for systemic change,” Faye said in his inauguration speech in the capital, Dakar. “Through my election, the Senegalese people have engaged in the construction of a just Senegal, a prosperous Senegal.”

A 44-year-old former tax inspector, Faye has never held public office and was relatively unknown until late last year, when firebrand opposition leader Ousmane Sonko — who was jailed after being convicted of libel and his party was dissolved — backed him to run for president.

Investors had been nervous about Faye winning the election because of concerns he’ll change policies implemented by former President Macky Sall that generated average economic growth of more than 5% over the past decade. They’re now looking for details on the policies Faye will implement, including how his government plans to revisit contracts for oil and gas projects developed by companies including BP Plc, Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

Those projects, which have been scheduled to start later this year, may result in economic growth accelerating to 8% this year — one of the fastest rates in Africa.

Faye spent months in jail in Dakar after his arrest for alleged contempt of court and spreading fake news after criticizing two judges in the court case against Sonko. He wasn’t convicted and was freed last month under a government amnesty program.

In addition to his pledge to renegotiate the nation’s oil and gas contracts, Faye has signaled plans to review Senegal’s fisheries deals with the European Union. He’s also called for junta-ruled Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to be reintegrated into the West African regional economic bloc and for reform of the euro-pegged West African franc, a relic from the colonial era that’s faced criticism for hampering regional development and favoring trade with France.

“Our national resources will be used to improve the lives of Senegalese,” Faye said last month, repeating a campaign promise of putting Senegal first.

Faye will have to contend with former president Sall’s party controlling parliament. That may hamper his efforts to fulfill campaign promises and force him to seek a coalition with former President Abdoulaye Wade’s Senegalese Democratic Party before new parliamentary elections are held, according to analysts.

“Faye will have a very short grace period before young people that mobilized for him and Sonko will become impatient,” said Gilles Yabi, the founder of Wathi, a Dakar-based think tank. The new president’s policies are likely to focus on “local economies, decentralization and natural resources such as oil and gas being used for regional development,” he said.

