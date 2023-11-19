(Bloomberg) -- Senegalese politician Ousmane Sonko backed his deputy for next year’s presidential election after a Supreme Court annulled a lower court’s ruling to reinstate him on the voter roll, rendering him ineligible to run.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye is the opposition party’s candidate for the Feb. 25 vote, a spokesman for Sonko’s dissolved Pastef party, said in a video message, adding “supporting Faye is also supporting Ousmane Sonko.”

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday left Sonko, who’s been detained by the Senegalese authorities since July, with only three weeks to file the necessary paperwork to run in the election. His candidacy has been in limbo, but his party hasn’t ruled him out as a candidate, according to a separate statement.

Faye, Pastef’s secretary general, was detained by police in April. Like Sonko, he’s also facing criminal charges.

