(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Senegal voted overwhelmingly to reintroduce the role of prime minister two years after President Macky Sall scrapped it, Agence de Presse Senegalaise reported.

The measure was approved in parliament by 92 votes to two, with eight abstentions, the state-owned agency said. The bill needs to be signed by Sall before it becomes law.

Sall, 60, who was first elected president of the west African country in 2012, abolished the post of prime minister after winning a second term in 2019. It’s the second time he has changed the Senegalese constitution. Sall is due to step down in 2024.

