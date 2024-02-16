(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s government called for talks on setting a new presidential election date, after the nation’s top court rejected President Macky Sall’s bid to delay the vote.

The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday that a decision by lawmakers last week to postpone the Feb. 25 vote and extend Sall’s mandate by 10 months was illegal. It left open the question of when the vote should take place, ordering only that they should be held “as soon as possible,” after taking into account the need for political parties to conduct their campaigns.

The council’s omission of a new date requires discussions to determine when the vote should be held, government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana said in an interview broadcast on Radio France International on Friday.

“We need dialogue or, if necessary, negotiations between political actors,” he said. “If the council doesn’t set a date, it gives the authorities the opportunity to discuss.”

Sall’s unprecedented decision to postpone elections in what has been considered one of Africa’s most stable democracies sparked protests across the country. It also spawned a crackdown by the authorities, including cutting access to mobile internet services and arresting hundreds of opposition supporters and dozens of journalists. At least three people have died in clashes with the nation’s security forces.

The increased instability has coincided with a series of setbacks for democracy in sub-Saharan Africa, where military coups have deposed the leaders of seven countries over the past four years.

Bonds Rally

Investors welcomed the court ruling, which mirrors similar decisions in countries including Kenya and Malawi, where the judiciaries asserted their independence with precedent-setting rulings on elections.

“Given the political challenges elsewhere in the region, any confirmation of democratic and constitutional processes by the relevant institutions will be taken positively by markets,” said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at Gemcorp Capital Management in London. “Governments must understand that any shift away from democratic or constitutional processes are a clear concern for investors.”

Senegal’s dollar bonds gained, with the yield on its 2033 debt falling 18 basis points to 9.04% and its 2037 securities dropping 25 basis points to 9.40% by 12:30 p.m. in London.

Under Senegal’s constitution, the electoral authorities are compelled to ensure the election takes place at least 30 days before the president’s mandate expires. Sall’s term finishes on April 2, which suggests the election may be held no later than March 2.

There’s a “remote possibility” that Sall may dismiss the Constitutional Council ruling by using a previous argument that the executive has exceptional power in the event of a political crisis, said Ryan Cummings, a director at Signal Risk.

“If Sall were to stick to this argument, he could maintain that the Constitutional Council had actually erred in its Feb. 15 ruling and that he was therefore not constitutionally obliged to adhere to the decision,” he said. “In this scenario, which is considered unlikely at present, Sall could seek to maintain the 15 December election and to remain in office until that time.”

Candidates in the election said the vote should proceed before Sall’s mandate ends.

“What’s important for us is rather the deadline of April 2, which marks the end of President Macky Sall’s mandate,” presidential candidate Anta Babacar Ngom said by phone. “It’s imperative that the polls are organized before April 2 and in a way that allows the president to hand over power to his successor.”

--With assistance from Monique Vanek, Moses Mozart Dzawu and Colleen Goko.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.