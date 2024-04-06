(Bloomberg) -- Senegal Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko favored expertise over political experience in picking his first cabinet, and named two former tax collectors for the key ministries of oil and finance.

The new government “embodies the systemic change requested by the Senegalese people,” Sonko said in a televised address from the presidential palace late Friday. The new cabinet will be “working toward better use of the country’s natural resources, economic sovereignty and easing the highs cost of living,” he said.

Birame Souleye Diop, the vice president of Sonko’s dissolved Pastef party, was named minister of oil, energy and mining and Cheikh Diba, the finance ministry’s recent director of budget programming, was appointed finance minister in the 25-member cabinet. Both are former tax officials.

New economy minister Abdourahamane Sarr is a former senior economist at the International Monetary Fund and monetary policy expert. Sonko has signaled that Senegal wants a reform of the regional West African currency used in eight countries in West Africa or will use its own currency.

Senegal’s economy is set to grow over 8% this year as offshore oil and gas projects designed to yield exports of as much as 100,000 barrels of oil a day and at least 2.5 million tons of liquid natural gas come on stream. Sonko was elevated to the post by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, whom the prime minister backed for the presidency.

Faye in his first public announcement after he was sworn in as president last week ordered an audit of oil, gas and mining contracts.

“The exploitation of our natural resources which, according to the constitution, belong to the people, will receive particular attention,” Faye said on the eve of Senegal’s Independence Day celebrations. BP Plc, Kosmos Energy and Woodside Energy are among the natural resources companies operating in the West African nation.

Included in the new government appointments are:

Ousmane Diagne, a former Supreme Court judge, will lead the reform work of the judiciary and the penal code announced by Faye. Sonko and Faye both benefited from a government amnesty to be released from months in detention just days before the March 24 polls. While Faye was never tried on charges of court contempt and spreading fake news, Sonko was convicted of libel for insulting the tourism minister and disqualified from the presidential race

Yacine Fall, Pastef’s head of international relations, was appointed foreign minister

Two generals, Jean Baptiste Tine and Birame Diop, were named interior minister and defense minister

Five of the new ministers are members of Sonko’s Pastef party

Former President Abdoulaye Wade’s Senegalese Democratic Party that backed Faye in the elections went without a post

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.