(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s top court confirmed that presidential elections will take place on March 24, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty over the polls.

In order to “meet the constitutional requirement of resuming the disrupted election process and holding the vote before the end of the presidential term,” the court backs the date set for the vote, Mamadou Badio Camara, president of the Constitutional Council said Thursday.

The West African nation has been in political limbo since President Macky Sall called off elections originally scheduled for Feb. 25. He sought a 10-month delay to allow for an inquiry into the process of selecting presidential candidates, after some opposition leaders, who were barred from taking part, questioned the vetting process. The move sparked violent protests and a crackdown by the government on the opposition and the media.

The date was first made known by Sall on Wednesday, who abided by the court’s decision to organize the vote before his term ends on April 2.

