(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s Supreme Court dismissed opposition politician Karim Wade’s bid to cancel presidential elections 10 days before the vote is scheduled to take place.

Wade had argued that insufficient time was given to prepare for the ballot. Senegal’s electoral law states that elections must be called 80 days in advance and that campaigns should last 21 days.

The election must proceed on March 24, according to a ruling delivered Friday in the capital, Dakar.

The election had originally been scheduled for Feb. 25m but was canceled by President Macky Sall. Lawmakers later sought to move the contest to December, before Sall settled on the March 24 date last week after talks with political, religious and civic leaders.

The sparring over the election date has scarred Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies and weighed on investor sentiment. Its bonds have been among the worst emerging-market performers this year. The country is on the verge of becoming an oil and gas producer, and the International Monetary Fund expects its economy to expand more than 8% in 2024.

Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade and a candidate for his party, was disqualified from participating in the election because the Constitutional Council ruled that he held French nationality at the time he filed his candidacy.

Ousmane Sonko, 49, the main opposition leader who was barred from the race after being convicted of libel, joined the electoral campaign on Friday after being released from prison after lawmakers adopted an amnesty law for offenses linked to political unrest since 2021.

The former tax inspector was released alongside Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the former deputy of Sonko’s dissolved Pastef party, who is now widely seen as the main challenger to Sall’s chosen successor, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba.

