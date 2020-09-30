(Bloomberg) -- Senegal will recruit 1,500 additional health workers and raise 500 billion CFA francs ($893 million) to modernize hospitals and build new facilities, President Macky Sall said.

Even though the Health Ministry’s budget increased by 87% between 2011-19, the coronavirus outbreak has exposed a need for additional personnel, equipment and facilities, Sall said on his website on Wednesday in response to questions from Senegalese citizens.

The money will be raised over the next four years and will benefit the main hospital in the capital, Dakar, as well as regional facilities. The government plans to recruit 500 doctors and 1,000 nurses, midwives and support staff, he said.

Senegal had 14,982 confirmed coronavirus cases and 311 deaths as of Sept. 30.

